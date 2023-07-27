Aliyah Boston and the Los Angeles Sparks will clash when the Indiana Fever (6-17) take on the Sparks (8-15) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, July 27 at 3:30 PM ET.

In Los Angeles' previous outing, it beat Indiana 79-78 at home. Nneka Ogwumike (30 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 45.8 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Jordin Canada (20 PTS, 10 AST, 3 STL, 53.8 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) led the way for the Sparks. Kelsey Mitchell (19 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Victoria Vivians (17 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) paced the Fever.

Sparks vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sparks (-160 to win)

Sparks (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+135 to win)

Fever (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Sparks (-3.5)

Sparks (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are sixth in the league in points scored (82 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (85.9).

On the glass, Indiana is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds (35 per game). It is second-best in rebounds conceded (32.8 per game).

With 18.5 assists per game, the Fever are second-worst in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is seventh in the WNBA in committing them (13.7 per game). It is third-worst in forcing them (12.5 per game).

In 2023 the Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and rank eighth in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

Defensively, Indiana is second-worst in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.3. And it is second-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.7%.

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever put up 81.8 points per game at home, 0.3 fewer points than away (82.1). Defensively they give up 83.3 per game, four fewer points than on the road (87.3).

This season Indiana is averaging more rebounds at home (36.9 per game) than on the road (34). But it is also giving up more at home (34.5) than on the road (31.9).

At home the Fever are picking up 18.6 assists per game, 0.2 more than away (18.4).

At home, Indiana commits 14.1 turnovers per game, 0.7 more than on the road (13.4). It forces 13 turnovers per game at home, 0.7 more than on the road (12.3).

At home the Fever make 5.4 treys per game, 1.5 less than away (6.9). They shoot 28.5% from beyond the arc at home, 6.1% lower than away (34.6%).

At home, Indiana allows 7.1 treys per game, 1.9 fewer than away (9). It concedes 31.8% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 7.4% lower than away (39.2%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have been underdogs in 17 games this season and won five (29.4%) of those contests.

This season, the Fever have won two of their 10 games, or 20%, when they're the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Indiana has 13 wins in 22 games against the spread this season.

Indiana is 9-3 as a 3.5-point underdog or greater.

The Fever have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

