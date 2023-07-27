The Indiana Fever (6-16) battle the Los Angeles Sparks (7-15) on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. It tips at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Fever vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sparks 87 Fever 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Los Angeles (-6.9)

Los Angeles (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.5

Fever vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has beaten the spread 13 times in 21 games.

Out of Indiana's 21 games so far this year, 12 have gone over the total.

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the league on offense (82.2 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (86.2 points conceded).

On the boards, Indiana is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds (35.0 per game). It is second-best in rebounds conceded (33.2 per game).

In 2023, the Fever are seventh in the league in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.6).

In 2023 the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and rank eighth in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

Defensively, the Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.5. And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 36.7%.

Indiana takes 72.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 27.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.4% of Indiana's baskets are 2-pointers, and 20.6% are 3-pointers.

