Player prop bet options for Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Mikolas Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (6-5) for his 23rd start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.33), 42nd in WHIP (1.311), and 56th in K/9 (6.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 22 5.0 11 5 5 3 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 6.0 7 3 3 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 3.0 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 at Marlins Jul. 3 6.1 4 4 4 2 2

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 109 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 29 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.335/.521 so far this season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 111 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.373/.477 on the year.

Goldschmidt enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 111 hits with 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a .282/.338/.399 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 46 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .312/.360/.545 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 2-for-5 0 0 4 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

