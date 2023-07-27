Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) and Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (50-51) will go head to head in the series opener on Thursday, July 27 at Busch Stadium. The matchup will begin at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cubs are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cardinals (-115). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.33 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (10-3, 2.95 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 22, or 44%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 22-28 (winning 44% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a mark of 17-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-1-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

