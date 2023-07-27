Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has six doubles, six home runs and four walks while hitting .226.
- Knizner has gotten a hit in 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%), with multiple hits on six occasions (15.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Knizner has had an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 14 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|.222
|AVG
|.229
|.236
|OBP
|.260
|.389
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|16/1
|K/BB
|20/3
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 34th in K/9 (8.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.