When the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) play the St. Louis Cardinals (45-57) at Chase Field on Wednesday, July 26 at 3:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Diamondbacks are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (11-4, 3.18 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (7-6, 4.39 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 45 times and won 28, or 62.2%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 13-6 record (winning 68.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks did not win a game as the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.