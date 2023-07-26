Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (55-47) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (45-57) at 3:40 PM ET (on July 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (11-4) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (7-6) will take the ball for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The previous 10 Cardinals games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has a mark of 4-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- St. Louis scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (483 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|L 8-6
|Miles Mikolas vs Michael Fulmer
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|L 7-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 10-6
|Adam Wainwright vs Ryne Nelson
|July 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Steven Matz vs Merrill Kelly
|July 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Zac Gallen
|July 27
|Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Justin Steele
|July 28
|Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs TBA
|July 29
|Cubs
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs TBA
|July 30
|Cubs
|-
|Steven Matz vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 1
|Twins
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Pablo Lopez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.