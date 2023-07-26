Canada vs. Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 26
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
In the middle round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 26 at 8:00 AM ET, Canada will square off against Ireland.
Go to Fox Sports 1 to see Canada play Ireland.
How to Watch Canada vs. Ireland
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Perth, Australia
- Venue: HBF Park
Canada Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nigeria
|July 20
|D 0-0
|Away
|Ireland
|July 26
|-
|Home
|Australia
|July 31
|-
|Home
Canada's Recent Performance
- Canada's most recent game was a 0-0 draw versus Nigeria, taking 15 shots and outshooting by seven.
- Jordyn Huitema took three shots for goalless Canada in its match against .
Canada's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Kailen Sheridan #1
- Allysha Chapman #2
- Kadeisha Buchanan #3
- Shelina Zadorsky #4
- Quinn #5
- Deanne Rose #6
- Julia Grosso #7
- Jayde Riviere #8
- Jordyn Huitema #9
- Ashley Lawrence #10
- Evelyne Viens #11
- Christine Sinclair #12
- Sophie Schmidt #13
- Vanessa Gilles #14
- Nichelle Prince #15
- Gabrielle Carle #16
- Jessie Fleming #17
- Sabrina D'Angelo #18
- Adriana Leon #19
- Cloe Lacasse #20
- Simi Awujo #21
- Lysianne Proulx #22
- Olivia Smith #23
Ireland Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Australia
|July 20
|L 1-0
|Away
|Canada
|July 26
|-
|Away
|Nigeria
|July 31
|-
|Home
Ireland's Recent Performance
- In its last action on July 20, Ireland fell to Australia 1-0, and was outshot 13 to seven.
- Abbie Larkin had a team-high two shots in the squad's scoreless performance.
Ireland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Courtney Brosnan #1
- Claire O'Riordan #2
- Chloe Mustaki #3
- Louise Quinn #4
- Niamh Fahey #5
- Megan Connolly #6
- Diane Caldwell #7
- Ruesha Littlejohn #8
- Amber Barrett #9
- Denise O'Sullivan #10
- Katie McCabe #11
- Lily Agg #12
- Aine O'Gorman #13
- Heather Payne #14
- Lucy Quinn #15
- Grace Moloney #16
- Sinead Farrelly #17
- Kyra Carusa #18
- Abbie Larkin #19
- Marissa Sheva #20
- Ciara Grant #21
- Isibeal Atkinson #22
- Megan Walsh #23
