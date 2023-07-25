Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler O'Neill -- .172 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on July 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a double) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .234 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- O'Neill has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), with at least two hits on four occasions (12.5%).
- He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (34.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|.239
|AVG
|.230
|.300
|OBP
|.319
|.370
|SLG
|.328
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|16/4
|K/BB
|23/8
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-4) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, June 24, the righty threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
