Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter is batting .185 with two doubles and three walks.
- Motter has a base hit in five of 10 games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.222
|AVG
|.167
|.300
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
