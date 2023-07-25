The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 109 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .527.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Arenado is batting .318 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

In 72.2% of his 97 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

In 20.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .326 AVG .258 .376 OBP .304 .545 SLG .510 20 XBH 23 9 HR 13 36 RBI 41 33/15 K/BB 40/14 1 SB 1

