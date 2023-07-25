On Tuesday, Lars Nootbaar (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 44 walks.
  • Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.9%).
  • He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), with more than one RBI five times (7.1%).
  • He has scored in 35 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 38
.237 AVG .284
.352 OBP .380
.331 SLG .447
5 XBH 15
3 HR 4
12 RBI 17
27/22 K/BB 41/22
3 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (9-4) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, June 24, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
