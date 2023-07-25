On Tuesday, Lars Nootbaar (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 44 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.9%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), with more than one RBI five times (7.1%).

He has scored in 35 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .237 AVG .284 .352 OBP .380 .331 SLG .447 5 XBH 15 3 HR 4 12 RBI 17 27/22 K/BB 41/22 3 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings