Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Knizner (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .217 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- In 55.3% of his games this year (21 of 38), Knizner has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (13.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (31.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (34.2%), including four games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.222
|AVG
|.212
|.236
|OBP
|.246
|.389
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|6
|16/1
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly will look for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, June 24, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
