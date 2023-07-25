On Tuesday, Andrew Knizner (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .217 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.

In 55.3% of his games this year (21 of 38), Knizner has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (13.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (31.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (34.2%), including four games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .222 AVG .212 .236 OBP .246 .389 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 11 RBI 6 16/1 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 1

