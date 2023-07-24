Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 108 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .523, both of which are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Arenado is batting .381 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 69 of 96 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
- In 19.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has driven in a run in 41 games this year (42.7%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (21.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season (40.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.326
|AVG
|.259
|.376
|OBP
|.307
|.545
|SLG
|.503
|20
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|12
|36
|RBI
|40
|33/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.82), 52nd in WHIP (1.382), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
