When the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) at Chase Field on Monday, July 24 at 9:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Diamondbacks are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (+115). The over/under for the game is set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (6-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-4, 7.66 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 28, or 63.6%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have an 18-8 record (winning 69.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Arizona has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite three times over the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious four times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+105) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1600 - 4th

