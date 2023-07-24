Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is batting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 81st in slugging.
  • In 62.1% of his 87 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 87), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (25.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.3%).
  • In 33 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 43
.288 AVG .274
.374 OBP .361
.481 SLG .370
15 XBH 6
7 HR 4
22 RBI 12
27/15 K/BB 24/18
2 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.61 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.82), 52nd in WHIP (1.382), and 58th in K/9 (6.2).
