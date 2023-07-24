On Monday, Andrew Knizner (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is batting .222 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.

In 21 of 37 games this year (56.8%) Knizner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.5%).

In five games this season, he has gone deep (13.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Knizner has driven home a run in 12 games this season (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 13 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .222 AVG .222 .236 OBP .258 .389 SLG .413 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 11 RBI 6 16/1 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings