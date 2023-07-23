Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Tyler O'Neill (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .235 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- O'Neill has gotten a hit in 20 of 30 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (13.3%).
- In 30 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 30 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|.239
|AVG
|.232
|.300
|OBP
|.317
|.370
|SLG
|.321
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|16/4
|K/BB
|21/7
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.05, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
