Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Donovan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 86), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has driven home a run in 22 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including eight multi-run games (9.3%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.288
|AVG
|.284
|.374
|OBP
|.373
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|27/15
|K/BB
|24/18
|2
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing batters.
