The Netherlands vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 23
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Portugal and the Netherlands will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a match that begins at 3:30 AM ET on Sunday, July 23.
The matchup featuring the Netherlands and Portugal will be airing on Fox Sports 1.
How to Watch the Netherlands vs. Portugal
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Dunedin, New Zealand
- Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium
The Netherlands Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Portugal
|July 23
|-
|Home
|United States
|July 26
|-
|Away
|Vietnam
|August 1
|-
|Away
Netherlands' Recent Performance
- The Netherlands advanced to the final of the 2019 World Cup, and was defeated by the United States 2-0.
- Vivianne Miedema collected three goals in the tournament.
- In addition, Sherida Spitse was also good for three assists.
- This year, the Netherlands has played one match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team, a 1-0 loss to Germany. In 2022 it went 5-2-4 against World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +5.
Netherlands' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Daphne van Domselaar #1
- Lynn Wilms #2
- Stefanie van der Gragt #3
- Aniek Nouwen #4
- Merel van Dongen #5
- Jill Roord #6
- Lineth Beerensteyn #7
- Sherida Spitse #8
- Katja Snoeijs #9
- Danielle van de Donk #10
- Lieke Martens #11
- Jill Baijings #12
- Renate Jansen #13
- Jackie Groenen #14
- Caitlin Dijkstra #15
- Lize Kop #16
- Victoria Pelova #17
- Kerstin Casparij #18
- Wieke Kaptein #19
- Dominique Janssen #20
- Damaris Egurrola #21
- Esmee Brugts #22
- Jacintha Weimar #23
Portugal Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Netherlands
|July 23
|-
|Away
|Vietnam
|July 27
|-
|Home
|United States
|August 1
|-
|Home
Portugal's Recent Performance
- Portugal was not one of the 24 squads that played in the 2019 World Cup, as it did not qualify.
- Portugal went 3-2-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 13 goals and giving up 17. This year, its record is 1-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (six goals scored, two allowed).
- Portugal's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it drew with England 0-0 on July 1.
Portugal's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Ines Pereira #1
- Catarina Amado #2
- Lucia Alves #3
- Silvia Rebelo #4
- Joana Marchao #5
- Andreia Jacinto #6
- Ana Rute #7
- Andreia Norton #8
- Ana Borges #9
- Jessica Silva #10
- Tatiana Pinto #11
- Patricia Morais #12
- Fatima Pinto #13
- Dolores Silva #14
- Carole Costa #15
- Diana Silva #16
- Ana Seica #17
- Carolina Mendes #18
- Diana Gomes #19
- Francisca Nazareth #20
- Ana Capeta #21
- Rute Costa #22
- Telma Encarnacao #23
