Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Willson Contreras (batting .457 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Cubs
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .242 with 21 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this season (45 of 83), with more than one hit 22 times (26.5%).
- In nine games this year, he has homered (10.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.4%).
- In 34.9% of his games this season (29 of 83), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.248
|AVG
|.237
|.331
|OBP
|.346
|.428
|SLG
|.421
|16
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|19
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/19
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fulmer will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has 43 appearances in relief this season.
- In 43 games this season, he has compiled a 4.43 ERA and averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.