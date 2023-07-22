Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to out-hit Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball, slugging .430.

The Cardinals are eighth in the majors with a .257 batting average.

St. Louis scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (464 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.450).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.14 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander went six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Mikolas is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the season.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in a game 18 times this year heading into this matchup.

In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Tommy Henry 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele

