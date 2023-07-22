Brooks Koepka will take to the course at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom for the 2023 The Open Championship from July 20-23, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,383-yard course with $16,500,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Koepka at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Brooks Koepka Insights

Koepka has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day four times while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 18 rounds played.

Koepka has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Koepka has finished first once and has two top-five finishes in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Koepka finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

This week Koepka is seeking his fourth top-20 finish in a row.

Koepka has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 7 -6 277 1 3 2 2 $5M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Koepka has four top-10 finishes, with one of them being a top-five finish, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 378 yards shorter than the 7,383-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Players have carded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -3.

The average course Koepka has played in the past year has been 62 yards longer than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of +3 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Koepka's Last Time Out

Koepka finished in the 52nd percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.15 strokes.

He finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Koepka shot better than 61% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Koepka fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Koepka carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.6).

Koepka carded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last outing, Koepka had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Koepka ended the U.S. Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Koepka fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Koepka Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

