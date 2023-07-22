In the first round of Group D matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 22 at 8:00 AM ET, Denmark will face China.

China is +466 to win and take all three points, while Denmark is -177 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +298. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Denmark vs. China Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET Location: Perth, Australia

Perth, Australia Venue: HBF Park

HBF Park TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 2.5

2.5 Denmark Moneyline: -177

-177 China Moneyline: +466

Denmark Last World Cup Performance

Denmark did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

China Last World Cup Performance

After making it to the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup in France, China was taken down by Italy 2-0. Li Ying's one goal topped her club (and ranked 29th overall in the World Cup).

Denmark vs. China Recent Performance

In 2022, Denmark was 2-0-7 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -12. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 3-0-2 (+1 goal differential).

In its last match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant (on July 5), Denmark ended up with a 2-0 loss to Spain.

In 2022, China was 3-2-0 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 0-2-2 (-6 goal differential).

In its most recent game against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team (on April 11), China ended up with a 3-0 loss to Spain.

Denmark Roster

Name Age Number Club Lene Christensen 23 1 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Josefine Hasbo 21 2 Harvard University (United States) Stine Ballisager Pedersen 29 3 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Rikke Sevecke 27 4 - Simone Boye Sorensen 31 5 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Karen Holmgaard 24 6 Everton FC (England) Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen 34 7 Reading FC Women (England) Emma Snerle 22 8 West Ham United FC Women (England) Amalie Vangsgaard 26 9 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Pernille Harder 30 10 Bayern Munich (Germany) Katrine Veje 32 11 Everton FC (England) Kathrine Kuhl 20 12 Arsenal WFC (England) Sofie Junge Pedersen 31 13 Juventus Turin (Italy) Nicoline Sorensen 25 14 Everton FC (England) Frederikke Thogersen 27 15 Inter Milano (Italy) Kathrine Larsen 30 16 Broendby IF (Denmark) Rikke Madsen 25 17 North Carolina Courage (United States) Luna Gewitz 29 18 - Janni Thomsen 23 19 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Signe Bruun 25 20 - Mille Gejl Jensen 23 21 North Carolina Courage (United States) Maja Bay Ostergaard 25 22 FC Thy - Thistedq (Denmark) Sofie Svava 22 23 Real Madrid (Spain)

China Roster

Name Age Number Club Zhu Yu 25 1 - Mengwen Li 28 2 - Jiaxing Dou 23 3 - LinLin Wang 22 4 - Wu Haiyan 30 5 - Xin Zhang 31 6 - Wang Shuang 28 7 - Yao Wei 25 8 - Mengyu Shen 21 9 - Zhang Rui 34 10 - Wang Shanshan 33 11 - Xu Huan 24 12 - Lina Yang 29 13 - Lou Jiahui 32 14 - Qiaozhu Chen 23 15 - Lingwei Yao 27 16 - Wu Cheng Shu 26 17 - Jiali Tang 28 18 - Linyan Zhang 22 19 - Yuyi Xiao 27 20 - Gu Yasha 32 21 - Hongyan Pan 18 22 - Chen Gao 31 23 -

