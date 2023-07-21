The Hamburg European Open field is dwindling in Hamburg, Germany, as Laslo Djere readies for a quarterfinal against Lorenzo Musetti. Djere has the fifth-best odds to win (+1100) at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Djere at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Djere's Next Match

On Friday, July 28 at 7:00 AM ET, Djere will play Musetti in the quarterfinals, after getting past Guido Pella 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the previous round.

Djere Stats

Djere beat Pella 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

The 28-year-old Djere is 31-25 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament win.

Djere has a match record of 11-9 on clay over the last 12 months.

Djere has played 25.5 games per match in his 56 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his 20 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Djere has averaged 22.4 games.

Over the past year, Djere has been victorious in 20.4% of his return games and 79.3% of his service games.

Djere has been victorious in 78.6% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 22.9% of his return games.

