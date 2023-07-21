Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .236.

Carlson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Carlson has an RBI in 14 of 59 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 games this season (37.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .238 AVG .234 .336 OBP .355 .376 SLG .351 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 13 RBI 8 20/12 K/BB 22/11 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings