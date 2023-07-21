The field is shrinking at the Hamburg, with Diana Shnaider getting ready for a quarterfinal versus Bernarda Pera. Shnaider has +750 odds to win this tournament at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Hamburg and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Shnaider at the 2023 Hamburg

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-29

July 21-29 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Shnaider's Next Match

On Thursday, July 27 at 5:00 AM ET, Shnaider will play Pera in the quarterfinals, after getting past Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-2 in the previous round.

Shnaider is listed at +120 to win her next match versus Pera. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Shnaider? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Shnaider Stats

Shnaider is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 61-ranked Grabher in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Shnaider has not won any of her nine tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 9-9.

Shnaider is 4-3 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

Shnaider has played 21.6 games per match in her 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In her seven matches on a clay surface over the past year, Shnaider has averaged 20.1 games.

Over the past year, Shnaider has won 67.5% of her service games, and she has won 36.6% of her return games.

On clay over the past 12 months, Shnaider has been victorious in 60.6% of her service games and 37.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.