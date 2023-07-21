Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on July 21, 2023
Player props can be found for Nico Hoerner and Nolan Arenado, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 103 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 28 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.336/.526 on the year.
- Arenado has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and 10 RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 49 RBI (106 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .286/.373/.473 on the year.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (9-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Steele has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks eighth, 1.110 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.0 K/9 ranks 42nd.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|6.0
|10
|6
|6
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|9
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 17
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (102 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.
- He's slashed .273/.325/.382 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 76 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .310/.365/.522 on the season.
- Bellinger brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double and a walk.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
