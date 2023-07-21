On Friday, July 21, Nico Hoerner's Chicago Cubs (45-51) host Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (9-3, 2.96 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (7-5, 4.29 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Cubs have a 17-12 record (winning 58.6% of their games).

Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (46.2%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won 10 of 22 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 3rd

