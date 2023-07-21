Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Friday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who is the named starter for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 133 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 306 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

St. Louis is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 461 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.451 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty (7-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Flaherty has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Dakota Hudson Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Drew Smyly 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Miles Mikolas Kyle Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Zac Gallen 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Tommy Henry

