Ben Shelton 2023 Truist Atlanta Open Odds
Ben Shelton enters the Truist Atlanta Open after his Wimbledon ended with a loss at the hands of Laslo Djere in the round of 64. Shelton's opening match is against Juncheng Shang (in the round of 32). Shelton has +1600 odds to win this tournament at Atlantic Station.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Shelton at the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: July 21-30
- Venue: Atlantic Station
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Shelton's Next Match
In his opening match at the Truist Atlanta Open, on Tuesday, July 25 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 32, Shelton will meet Shang.
Want to bet on Shelton? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Shelton Stats
- Shelton is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 60-ranked Djere, 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 3-6.
- Shelton is 13-20 over the past 12 months, with no tournament titles.
- In 10 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Shelton has gone 9-10.
- Shelton has played 30.0 games per match in his 33 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Shelton, in 19 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 30.4 games per match and won 50.2% of them.
- Over the past 12 months, Shelton has won 82.6% of his service games, and he has won 15.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts over the past year, Shelton has been victorious in 15.7% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.