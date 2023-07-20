Cardinals vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 20
The Chicago Cubs (45-50) and St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) square off on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Wrigley Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-6) to the mound, while Steven Matz (0-7) will get the nod for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-6, 2.88 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-7, 4.86 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Steven Matz
- Matz (0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
- So far this season, Matz has not recorded a quality start.
- Matz enters this matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In seven of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
Steven Matz vs. Cubs
- The opposing Cubs offense has the 18th-ranked slugging percentage (.403) and ranks 18th in home runs hit (106) in all of MLB. They have a collective .251 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 808 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 458 runs.
- Matz has a 0 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 3 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .167 batting average over one appearance.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman
- The Cubs will send Stroman (10-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- The 32-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 2.88, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.087.
- He has 15 quality starts in 20 chances this season.
- Stroman has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 20 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- The 32-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Marcus Stroman vs. Cardinals
- The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with 454 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 131 home runs (seventh in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Cardinals two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-40 with a double and five RBI in 9 1/3 innings.
