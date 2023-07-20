Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Donovan -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 20 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Marlins.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .370.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Donovan is batting .286 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Donovan has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.4% of them.
- He has homered in 11 games this year (13.1%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (26.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (10.7%).
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.5%.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.288
|AVG
|.279
|.374
|OBP
|.365
|.481
|SLG
|.379
|15
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|27/15
|K/BB
|24/17
|2
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.
