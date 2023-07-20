A Group A meeting between Norway and New Zealand, their first contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup, kicks off at 3:00 AM ET on July 20 at Eden Park.

Sportsbooks have given Norway odds of -374 to win this match, and New Zealand is at +913 (with the draw at +462). This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is currently +130, and the over is -169.

Bet on the result of Norway vs. New Zealand at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Norway vs. New Zealand Game Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Eden Park TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Total: 2.5

2.5 Norway Moneyline: -374

-374 New Zealand Moneyline: 913

Norway Last World Cup Performance

Norway reached the quarterfinals of the most recent World Cup, in 2019, and was eliminated by England 3-0. At the previous World Cup, Isabell Herlovsen was the team's top scorer with two goals. Also in that tournament, Lisa-Marie Utland added one goal.

New Zealand Last World Cup Performance

After collecting zero points in the group stage of the 2019 World Cup (0-0-3 record), New Zealand was knocked out of contention.

Take your pick for Norway vs. New Zealand on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

Norway vs. New Zealand Recent Performance

Norway is 0-2-2 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it went 4-1-5 in such matches (-8 goal differential).

In its most recent match versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team (on April 11), Norway ended up with a 3-3 draw with Sweden.

So far this year, New Zealand is 1-0-6 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of -18. In 2022, it was 1-1-6 in such matches (-12 goal differential).

In its most recent matchup with a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team -- against Vietnam on July 10 -- New Zealand won 2-0.

Norway Roster

Name Age Number Club Cecilie Fiskerstrand 27 1 Lillestrom SK Kvinner (Norway) Anja Sonstevold 31 2 Inter Milano (Italy) Sara Horte 22 3 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Tuva Hansen 25 4 Bayern Munich (Germany) Guro Bergsvand 29 5 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Maren Mjelde 33 6 Chelsea FC (England) Ingrid Syrstad Engen 25 7 FC Barcelona (Spain) Vilde Boe Risa 28 8 Manchester United WFC (England) Karina Saevik 27 9 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Caroline Graham Hansen 28 10 - Guro Reiten 28 11 Chelsea FC (England) Guro Pettersen 31 12 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Thea Bjelde 23 13 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Ada Hegerberg 28 14 Olympique Lyon (France) Amalie Eikeland 27 15 Reading FC Women (England) Mathilde Harviken 21 16 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Julie Blakstad 21 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Frida Maanum 24 18 Arsenal WFC (England) Marit Bratberg Lund 25 19 SK Brann (Norway) Emilie Haavi 31 20 AS Roma (Italy) Anna Josendal 22 21 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Sophie Roman Haug 24 22 AS Roma (Italy) Aurora Mikalsen 27 23 SK Brann (Norway)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

New Zealand Roster

Name Age Number Club Erin Nayler 31 1 IFK Norrkoping (Sweden) Ria Percival 33 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Claudia Bunge 23 3 Melbourne Victory (Australia) C.J. Bott 28 4 Leicester City WFC (England) Michaela Foster 24 5 - Malia Steinmetz 24 6 - Ali Riley 35 7 Angel City FC (United States) Daisy Cleverley 26 8 Koge Nord FC (Denmark) Gabi Rennie 22 9 Arizona State University (United States) Annalie Longo 32 10 - Olivia Chance 29 11 Celtic LFC (Scotland) Betsy Hassett 32 12 Stjarnan (Iceland) Rebekah Stott 30 13 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Katie Bowen 29 14 - Paige Satchell 25 15 - Jacqui Hand 24 16 Aland United (Finland) Hannah Wilkinson 31 17 Melbourne City FC (Australia) Grace Jale 24 18 - Elizabeth Anton 24 19 Perth Glory FC (Australia) Indiah Paige Riley 21 20 - Victoria Esson 32 21 Rangers LFC (Scotland) Milly Clegg 17 22 - Anna Leat 22 23 Aston Villa WFC (England)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.