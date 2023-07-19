Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (hitting .424 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .238.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 43 of 81 games this season (53.1%), including 21 multi-hit games (25.9%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (11.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (30.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.6%).
- He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.248
|AVG
|.228
|.331
|OBP
|.331
|.428
|SLG
|.414
|16
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|39/15
|K/BB
|38/17
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.71 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 46th in WHIP (1.271), and 52nd in K/9 (7.4).
