On Wednesday, Paul DeJong (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong has 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .238.
  • DeJong has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 68), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 19 games this year (27.9%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this season (39.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 38
.221 AVG .250
.293 OBP .315
.385 SLG .463
7 XBH 15
5 HR 7
12 RBI 18
34/9 K/BB 45/10
1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara (3-8 with a 4.71 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 52nd.
