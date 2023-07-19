On Wednesday, Dylan Carlson (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is hitting .241 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
  • Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (32 of 58), with more than one hit eight times (13.8%).
  • Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carlson has driven home a run in 14 games this season (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 22 of 58 games (37.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 26
.247 AVG .234
.348 OBP .355
.392 SLG .351
8 XBH 4
3 HR 2
13 RBI 8
18/12 K/BB 22/11
2 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.71 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 52nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
