Wednesday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (53-44) at 2:15 PM ET (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (1-0) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (3-8) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have won 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis has a record of 22-26, a 45.8% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 448 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule