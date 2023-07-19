Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .659 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .285 with 32 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- Donovan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 62.7% of his games this season (52 of 83), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (27.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (13.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Donovan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.279
|.379
|OBP
|.365
|.483
|SLG
|.379
|14
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|12
|26/15
|K/BB
|24/17
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.71 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 46th in WHIP (1.271), and 52nd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
