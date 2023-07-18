On Tuesday, Willson Contreras (.561 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 226 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .241.

In 53.8% of his 80 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (11.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has driven home a run in 25 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 36.3% of his games this year (29 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .255 AVG .228 .340 OBP .331 .440 SLG .414 16 XBH 15 5 HR 6 19 RBI 18 37/15 K/BB 38/17 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings