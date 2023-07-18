The Tennessee Titans have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).

The Titans collected three wins at home last year and four away.

Tennessee won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Also, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).

Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of July 18 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.