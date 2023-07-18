On Tuesday, Paul DeJong (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

DeJong is batting .421 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 40 of 67 games this year (59.7%) DeJong has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.

DeJong has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year (26 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 38 .230 AVG .250 .304 OBP .315 .400 SLG .463 7 XBH 15 5 HR 7 12 RBI 18 31/9 K/BB 45/10 1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings