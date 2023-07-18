Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nolan Gorman (.588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Marlins.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 14 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks while batting .239.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 116th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- In 50 of 85 games this season (58.8%) Gorman has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has driven home a run in 30 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (34 of 85), with two or more runs seven times (8.2%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.297
|AVG
|.185
|.377
|OBP
|.268
|.580
|SLG
|.377
|17
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|20
|49/18
|K/BB
|53/17
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, June 14, the righty tossed four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.
