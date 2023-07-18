When the St. Louis Cardinals (41-53) and Miami Marlins (53-43) square of at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, July 18, Jordan Montgomery will get the nod for the Cardinals, while the Marlins will send Edward Cabrera to the mound. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +125. An 8-run total is set for the game.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.23 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (5-5, 4.70 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 21, or 44.7%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a record of 12-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (46.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Cardinals played three of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (45.8%) in those games.

This year, the Marlins have won eight of 20 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

