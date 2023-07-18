Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will see Edward Cabrera on the mound for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh in MLB action with 128 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball, slugging .431.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (443 total runs).

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.457).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.23 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Montgomery heads into this outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery has put up 15 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 18 appearances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/15/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 7/15/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery Edward Cabrera 7/19/2023 Marlins - Home Miles Mikolas Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs - Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Drew Smyly 7/23/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon

