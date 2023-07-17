Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .879 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .244.
- Contreras will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .588 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 43 of 79 games this year (54.4%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (26.6%).
- He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 31.6% of his games this season (25 of 79), with two or more RBI seven times (8.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (29 of 79), with two or more runs seven times (8.9%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.261
|AVG
|.228
|.342
|OBP
|.331
|.449
|SLG
|.414
|16
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|35/14
|K/BB
|38/17
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
