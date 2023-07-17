Dylan Carlson -- .174 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .237.
  • In 55.4% of his 56 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 23.2% of his games this year, Carlson has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 20 of 56 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 26
.239 AVG .234
.333 OBP .355
.380 SLG .351
7 XBH 4
3 HR 2
12 RBI 8
18/10 K/BB 22/11
2 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6).
