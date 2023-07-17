Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will look to beat Miles Mikolas, the St. Louis Cardinals' named starter, on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 128 home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 437 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .330.

The Cardinals rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.457 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Mikolas (5-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals without allowing a hit.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 20 starts, Mikolas has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Touki Toussaint 7/9/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/15/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 7/15/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins - Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/19/2023 Marlins - Home Miles Mikolas Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs - Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away - -

