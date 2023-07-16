On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (.811 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Josiah Gray

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (96) this season while batting .283 with 39 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

In 70.5% of his 88 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.9% of his games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (19.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 40.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .319 AVG .250 .369 OBP .299 .534 SLG .511 18 XBH 21 8 HR 12 28 RBI 36 30/14 K/BB 37/13 1 SB 1

