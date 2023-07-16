Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nolan Arenado (.811 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (96) this season while batting .283 with 39 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- In 70.5% of his 88 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (19.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.319
|AVG
|.250
|.369
|OBP
|.299
|.534
|SLG
|.511
|18
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|36
|30/14
|K/BB
|37/13
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.435 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
