Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Nationals on July 16, 2023
Player props can be found for Nolan Arenado and Lane Thomas, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jack Flaherty Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Flaherty Stats
- Jack Flaherty (6-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 18th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Flaherty will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th.
Flaherty Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 6
|6.2
|9
|0
|0
|5
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Nationals
|Jun. 19
|6.1
|10
|6
|6
|5
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 13
|4.1
|10
|6
|6
|3
|3
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|5
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has put up 96 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.332/.522 so far this year.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 99 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.368/.471 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .300/.346/.493 so far this season.
- Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a walk and two RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
